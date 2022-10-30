News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders vs. Colts inactives, Week 8

Oct 30, 2022 at 02:54 PM
roster placeholder
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Inactives_1920x1080

Indianapolis, Indiana -- The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 1 WR Jahan Dotson
  • No. 2 WR Dyami Brown
  • No. 3 CB William Jackson III
  • No. 41 RB Jonathan Williams
  • No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb
  • NO. 75 G Chris Paul
  • No. 85 TE Cole Turner

The Indianapolis Colts have declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 2 QB Matt Ryan
  • No. 41 LB Grant Stuard
  • No. 51 DE Kwity Paye
  • No. 62 C Wesley French
  • No. 95 DT Chris Williams

