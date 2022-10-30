Washington Commanders vs. Colts inactives, Week 8

Indianapolis, Indiana -- The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 8 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 1 WR Jahan Dotson
- No. 2 WR Dyami Brown
- No. 3 CB William Jackson III
- No. 41 RB Jonathan Williams
- No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb
- NO. 75 G Chris Paul
- No. 85 TE Cole Turner
The Indianapolis Colts have declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 2 QB Matt Ryan
- No. 41 LB Grant Stuard
- No. 51 DE Kwity Paye
- No. 62 C Wesley French
- No. 95 DT Chris Williams