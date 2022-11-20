Washington Commanders vs. Texans inactives, Week 11

Houston, Texas -- The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.
The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 37 CB Rachad Wildgoose
- No. 51 David Mayo
- No. 55 Cole Holcomb
- No. 75 Chris Paul
The Houston Texans have declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 9 TE Brevin Jordan
- No. 19 WR Amari Rodgers
- No. 20 RB Eno Benjamin
- No. 24 DB Derek Stingley Jr.
- No 43 LB Neville Hewitt
- No. 56 DL Thomas Booker
- No. 76 OL Austin Deculus