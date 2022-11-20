News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders vs. Texans inactives, Week 11

Nov 20, 2022 at 11:29 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Houston, Texas -- The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans.

  • No. 37 CB Rachad Wildgoose
  • No. 51 David Mayo
  • No. 55 Cole Holcomb
  • No. 75 Chris Paul

The Houston Texans have declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 9 TE Brevin Jordan
  • No. 19 WR Amari Rodgers
  • No. 20 RB Eno Benjamin
  • No. 24 DB Derek Stingley Jr.
  • No 43 LB Neville Hewitt
  • No. 56 DL Thomas Booker
  • No. 76 OL Austin Deculus

