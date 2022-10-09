Washington Commanders vs. Titans inactives, Week 5

Landover, Maryland -- The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 1 WR Jahan Dotson
- No. 14 QB Sam Howell
- No. 35 S Percy Butler
- No. 40 CB Tariq Castro-Fields
- No. 51 LB David Mayo
- No. 76 T Sam Cosmi
- No. 82 TE Logan Thomas
The Tennessee Titans have declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 32 DB Ugo Amadi
- No. 37 S Amani Hooker
- No. 41 LB Zach Cunningham
- No. 42 LB Joe Jones
- No. 48 OLB Bud Dupree
- No. 64 G Nate Davis
- No. 92 OLB Ola Adeniyi