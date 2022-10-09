Washington Commanders vs. Titans inactives, Week 5

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Oct 09, 2022 at 11:29 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Landover, Maryland -- The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

  • No. 1 WR Jahan Dotson
  • No. 14 QB Sam Howell
  • No. 35 S Percy Butler
  • No. 40 CB Tariq Castro-Fields
  • No. 51 LB David Mayo
  • No. 76 T Sam Cosmi
  • No. 82 TE Logan Thomas

The Tennessee Titans have declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 32 DB Ugo Amadi
  • No. 37 S Amani Hooker
  • No. 41 LB Zach Cunningham
  • No. 42 LB Joe Jones
  • No. 48 OLB Bud Dupree
  • No. 64 G Nate Davis
  • No. 92 OLB Ola Adeniyi

