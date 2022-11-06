News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Commanders vs. Vikings inactives, Week 9

Nov 06, 2022 at 11:29 AM
Landover, Maryland -- The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 1 WR Jahan Dotson
  • No. 23 J.D. McKissic
  • No. 51 LB David Mayo
  • No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb
  • No. 58 DE Shaka Toney
  • No. 75 G Chris Paul
  • No. 85 TE Cole Turner

The Minnesota Vikings have declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 43 OLB Luiji Vilain
  • No. 51 OLB Benton Whitley
  • No. 62 G/C Chris Reed
  • No. 63 T Vederian Lowe
  • No. 83 WR Jalen Nailor
  • No. 90 DL Esezi Otomewo
  • No. 94 DT Dalvin Tomlinson

