Washington Commanders vs. Vikings inactives, Week 9

Landover, Maryland -- The Washington Commanders have announced these players as inactive for their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
- No. 1 WR Jahan Dotson
- No. 23 J.D. McKissic
- No. 51 LB David Mayo
- No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb
- No. 58 DE Shaka Toney
- No. 75 G Chris Paul
- No. 85 TE Cole Turner
The Minnesota Vikings have declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 43 OLB Luiji Vilain
- No. 51 OLB Benton Whitley
- No. 62 G/C Chris Reed
- No. 63 T Vederian Lowe
- No. 83 WR Jalen Nailor
- No. 90 DL Esezi Otomewo
- No. 94 DT Dalvin Tomlinson