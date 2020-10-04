Washington Football Team Vs. Ravens Inactives, Week 4

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Baltimore Ravens:
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 11 QB Alex Smith
- No. 15 WR Steven Sims Jr.
- No. 32 DB Danny Johnson
- No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb
- No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
- No. 99 Chase Young
The Baltimore Ravens declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 7 QB Trace McSorley
- No. 10 WR Chris Moore
- No. 26 S Geno Stone
- No. 79 T Ronnie Stanley
- No. 92 DT Justin Madubuike
- No. 95 DE Derek Wolfe
