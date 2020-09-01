News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Football Team To Rename Streets At FedExField And Inova Sports Performance Center After Sean Taylor And Joe Gibbs  

Sep 01, 2020 at 09:31 AM
Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 1.20.04 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

SportsPerformancCenter_FullEntranceMockup_AddressProposal_HeadOn_Final-scaled

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team today announced plans to update street names closely associated with the organization after two of its most respected former leaders and members of Washington's Ring of Fame, legendary safety Sean Taylor and Hall of Fame Head Coach Joe Gibbs. Moving forward, a main street leading right to an entrance of FedExField in Landover, MD will be known as Sean Taylor Road and the mailing address for the franchise headquarters, and the Inova Sports Performance Center, in Ashburn, VA will change to 21300 Coach Gibbs Drive.

Along with the changing of all in-stadium signage at FedExField, these physical updates are the first of many planned as part of the organization's large-scale rebrand, ushering in a new era for football in Washington while honoring the contributions of many who helped build the storied franchise. Each street will be officially renamed prior to the team's 2020 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13th. The team's practice facility will continue to be known as the Inova Sports Performance Center.

"As we look forward and build a modern identity that everyone can be proud of, it's imperative that we revere tremendous individuals who have had a positive influence on the franchise and our fan base. There are no two people more deserving than Sean Taylor and Joe Gibbs," said Washington Football Team Owner Dan Snyder. "The renaming of these streets along with all of the changes being made to our stadium are just part of our long-term goal of improving every element of the Washington Football Team, both off and on the field."

"It is an amazing honor to have the organization's mailing address carry my name," Gibbs said. "My time with the team was marked by the strength and courage of our players and assistant coaches, both of whom deserve so much of the credit for the franchise winning three Super Bowl titles. Each of those winning seasons started with the preparation and dedication of practices and workouts at our training facility in the off-season. I had total support from Dan during my four years and I want to thank Dan and Tanya for their friendship to Pat and me. The organization has made several positive steps recently to include the additions of Jason Wright as president and Julie Donaldson as senior vice president of media and content that will strengthen the team and support of Coach Rivera. Ron has already gained the respect from the players and all of us Washington fans."

Please visit www.washingtonjourney.com for renderings and images of all updates being made at FedExField and the Inova Sports Performance Center.

Related Content

news

Efe Obada supports 'Mind UK' for 'My Cause, My Cleats'

Obada is on a journey of learning how to process his feelings instead of pushing them down, and he wants others to understand that it is okay to be vulnerable and ask for help.

news

Jahan Dotson supports American Cancer Society for 'My Cause, My Cleats'

The American Cancer Society is working to vanquish this monster of cancer and the struggles it poses to so many, which is why Dotson has chosen to highlight organization on his cleats for this year's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative.

news

Charles Leno supports 'Beyond the Entertainer,' Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation, Feed the Fridge for 'My Cause, My Cleats'

Leno's organization, "Beyond the Entertainer," is dedicated to serving the community and showing all aspects of being an athlete.

news

London Fletcher, Henry Ellard named HOF semifinalists

Fletcher and Ellard are considered two of the best players to ever suit up for Washington in their respective positions.

news

Jeremy Reaves learned grit, selflessness as the son of two veterans

Reaves reflects on how his military upbringing shaped his life.

news

Gary Clark sees flashes of 'The Posse' in Commanders' WR trio

Clark is a big fan of the talent and depth Washington has at the wide receiver position.

news

Rivera reflects on battle with cancer, being an advocate for proton therapy

Two years after receiving his diagnosis, Rivera has become a staunch supporter of proton therapy and providing assistance to those who cannot afford treatment.

news

Wayne Rooney, Ron Rivera chat about player management, coaching perspectives

Rooney joined up with head coach Ron Rivera for a chat with Julie Donaldson. Despite the different accents, ages and expertise, the two share a good amount in common. For one, both played at the highest level of their sport and won elusive championships.

news

Breast Cancer Awareness Month gets personal for many Commanders players

Terry McLaurin, Camaron Cheeseman and Logan Thomas emphasize that early detection can save lives.

news

Coach Rivera surprised with custom shoes by El Snap in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

The gift from the NFL's official U.S. Latino social arm looked to bring to life special aspects of Rivera's Latino background, his role in the Latino community as well as provide a small Spanish lesson.

news

Brian Mitchell, London Fletcher nominated for Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Mitchell and Fletcher are considered to be among the greatest players in franchise history with nearly two decades of combined experience playing for the Burgundy & Gold.

news

Washington's Terry McLaurin Named Week 2 NFLPA Community MVP

he Washington wide receiver kicked off his new foundation with a fun night of gifts and entertainment for a guest list that featured underserved children from the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of DC and Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS), National Capital Area.

Advertising