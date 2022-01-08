News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington makes multiple roster moves ahead of season finale

Jan 08, 2022 at 01:58 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

RosterUpdate_16x9_Home

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured List:

  • TE Ricky Seals-Jones

The Washington Football Team placed the following player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

  • LB Jordan Kunaszyk

The Washington Football Team signed the following players from the practice squad:

  • DE William Bradley-King
  • S Jeremy Reaves

The Washington Football Team elevated the following players from the practice squad:

  • FB Alex Armah
  • TE Temarrick Hemingway

TE Sammis Reyes has also been downgraded to OUT for Sunday's game.

Related Content

news

The Washington Football Team is now the Washington Commanders

New team identity pays tribute to regional culture of leadership and service as well as Washington's rich history and football legacy as the team enters its 90th Season.
news

Washington Football Team announces Park and Party event at FedExField on Friday Night, Feb. 4 to celebrate the reveal of the team's name and brand

Park and Party tailgate event, sponsored by Bud Light, will feature films, fireworks, fanfare and more, and will headline a series of fan-focused experiential events and surprise moments throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia beginning on 2.2.22. 
news

Washington signs Corn Elder, Jonathan Williams to contract extensions; signs 2 to Reserve/Future contracts

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday. 
news

Washington signs 8 players to Reserve/Future contracts

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday. 
news

Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 22-7 win over the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Giants inactives, Week 18

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 18 game against the New York Giants.
news

Washington activates Tress Way, releases Kyle Shurmur and Ryan Winslow

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday. 
news

Washington activates multiple players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The team announced the following roster moves Monday. 
news

Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Eagles inactives, Week 17

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Washington activates multiple players off practice squad

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday. 
Advertising