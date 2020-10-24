News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Places Saahdiq Charles, Antonio Gandy-Golden On IR; Pulls 2 WRs From Practice Squad

Oct 24, 2020 at 03:45 PM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Washington Football Team has placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:

  • OL Saahdiq Charles
  • WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

The Washington Football Team has signed the following player from the practice squad:

  • WR Tony Brown

The Washington Football Team has elevated the following players from the practice squad:

  • WR Jeff Badet
  • DT Devaroe Lawrence

The Washington Football Team has signed the following player to the practice squad:

  • TE Marcus Baugh

With the move, the Washington Football Team must have seven inactive players on gameday.

