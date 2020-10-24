Washington Places Saahdiq Charles, Antonio Gandy-Golden On IR; Pulls 2 WRs From Practice Squad

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team has placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured List:
- OL Saahdiq Charles
- WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
The Washington Football Team has signed the following player from the practice squad:
- WR Tony Brown
The Washington Football Team has elevated the following players from the practice squad:
- WR Jeff Badet
- DT Devaroe Lawrence
The Washington Football Team has signed the following player to the practice squad:
- TE Marcus Baugh
With the move, the Washington Football Team must have seven inactive players on gameday.