Washington Redskins Gameday Clips: 10/18

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler provides five final thoughts before today's Week 6 clash.

-- Tandler also has a deeper look into the schedule and wonders how many more wins the Redskins can get in the regular season.

-- Without DeSean Jackson, Jordan Reed, Trent Williams or Kory Lichtensteiger, play calling will be key for the offense writes Tandler.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about how Redskins fullback Darrel Young helped the defense prepare this week, simulating Jets running back Chris Ivory in practices.

-- Keim also believes that with several key starters out on offense, they need to rely on Alfred Morris and play action passes.

-- Despite the fact they went back-to-back in this year's draft, Brandon Scherff is treating his matchup with Leonard Williams like any other writes The Washington Post's Jerry Brewer.

-- Even in a limited role, Chris Thompson has been the Redskins' most effective running back over the last three weeks writes The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion.

-- Newsday.com caught up with several former Redskins who explained how Jets head coach Todd Bowles was as a player and is now as a coach.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com: