Washington Redskins Gameday Clips: 8/13

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins before their first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.
The Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns have met 45 times during the regular season. A look at some of those games.
-- CSN Washington's Rich Tandler provides these five things to watch tonight for the Redskins including how the defense will attack the Browns under first-year defensive coordinator Joe Barry.
-- Tandler also wonders how many passes Robert Griffin III will throw in the preseason this year after throwing just four passes in the first preseason game last year.
-- CSN Washington's Tarik El-Bashir also has five things to watch tonight and among them are how the rookies will perform.
-- The Washington Times' Deron Snyder says Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel should hope to have a similar career path to Robert Griffin III.
-- ESPN's John Keim will be keeping an eye on the backup quarterback situation and how the right side of the offensive line will gel among other things tonight.
-- With Logan Paulsen still trying to figure out his injury status, Keim says it opens the door for the team's three young tight ends.
-- BleacherReport's Ethan Bailey thinks running back Matt Jones could be a dark horse candidate for Rookie of the Year honors.
-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones also has five things he's looking for in tonight's game.
-- The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg caught up with several members of the defense who say they love Joe Barry's energy and passion for the game.
-- David Elfin writes that Joe Barry gets a second chance with the Redskins after his first stint as a defensive coordinator lasted just one year.
-- ProFootballTalk is reporting that Jordan Reed is dealing with hamstring soreness.
