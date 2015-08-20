Washington Redskins Gameday Clips: 8/20

A roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins before their second preseason game against the Detroit Lions.
The Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions have met 18 times during the regular season. Here's a look back at some of those games.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Tarik El-Bashir has five things to watch tonight between the Redskins and Lions.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler added to his beat reporter credential by providing a weather forecast for tonight's game.
-- Tandler also thinks these five players have locked up a roster spot.
-- The Washington Times' Todd Dybas wants to see what the young cornerbacks can do with increased playing time.
-- ESPN's John Keim lists areas quarterback Robert Griffin III needs to work on.
-- Keim also thinks right tackle Morgan Moses will get a good test tonight against Ezekiel Ansah.
-- Keim will be keeping an eye on how Colt McCoy and Kirk Cousins perform as well.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about a prediction website that lists the differences in playoff chances when Griffin III and Cousins are starting.
-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke thinks the Redskins will find an offensive identity in the ground game.
-- Clarke also has this piece on how linebacker Junior Galette already feels at home with the Redskins.
-- DetroitLions.com has five things their keeping track of on their end.
-- PrideOfDetroit.com had a Q&A discussion about the two teams with HogsHaven.com.
