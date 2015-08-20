News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Gameday Clips: 8/20

Aug 20, 2015 at 06:48 AM
A roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins before their second preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

Redskins-Lions: Through The Years

The Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions have met 18 times during the regular season. Here's a look back at some of those games.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Tarik El-Bashir has five things to watch tonight between the Redskins and Lions. 

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler added to his beat reporter credential by providing a weather forecast for tonight's game.

-- Tandler also thinks these five players have locked up a roster spot.  

-- The Washington Times' Todd Dybas wants to see what the young cornerbacks can do with increased playing time. 

-- ESPN's John Keim lists areas quarterback Robert Griffin III needs to work on

-- Keim also thinks right tackle Morgan Moses will get a good test tonight against Ezekiel Ansah. 

-- Keim will be keeping an eye on how Colt McCoy and Kirk Cousins perform as well. 

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about a prediction website that lists the differences in playoff chances when Griffin III and Cousins are starting. 

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke thinks the Redskins will find an offensive identity in the ground game

-- Clarke also has this piece on how linebacker Junior Galette already feels at home with the Redskins. 

-- DetroitLions.com has five things their keeping track of on their end. 

-- PrideOfDetroit.com had a Q&A discussion about the two teams with HogsHaven.com. 

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

--FedExField To Unveil Golden 50s Tonight

--PHOTO: Paul Has Successful Surgery

--Williams Has Rival Fans Cheering On The Redskins

--Former Redskin Dick Stanfel Names Finalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

What's Trending On @Redskins Nation?

A Look At What The @Lions Are Saying:

