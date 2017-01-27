Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 1/27

-- Tandler also writes that Kirk Cousins, despite wanting a long-term contract, would also be fine with another year playing on the franchise tag.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay caught up with Brian McNally on the Redskins Talk podcast to discuss the latest on Cousins and the Senior Bowl.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Cousins doesn't need to have any fear about potentially playing under the franchise tag for two consecutive seasons.

-- Keim also breaks down all the key offseason dates, including the deadlines for the franchise tag.

--* The Washington Post's *Master Tesfatsion caught up with Cousins at the Pro Bowl and the quarterback praised Sean McVay for his new job as head coach with Los Angeles Rams.

-- *The Post's *Mark Bullock breaks down the case for the Redskins to give Cousins a long-term contract.

-- Jones also writes that wide receiver Josh Doctson's recovery continues at a slow pace.

