Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 10/19

Oct 19, 2015 at 12:48 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Oct. 19, 2015.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

Redskins-Jets Highlights (2015, Week 6)

Check out these top photos from the Washington Redskins' 2015 Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets Oct. 18, 2015, at MetLife Stadium.

-- In his daily "Need To Know" series, CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler has a look at the Redskins' touchdown score in the first quarter. It was the first time the offense converted a turnover into a touchdown since the 2013 season.

-- While the Redskins were banged up entering the game, Tandler said the biggest injury concern right now is Trenton Robinson, who suffered a sprained ankle.

-- The Washington Times' Anthony Gulizia with three early takeaways from the Redskins' Week 6 loss to the Jets.

-- ESPN's John Keim dissects what went wrong for the Redskins' run defense on Sunday, as Jets running back Chris Ivory gained 146 yards.

-- Redskins head coach Jay Gruden will continue to "stand behind" starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, Keim report.

-- Quarterback Robert Griffin III was active for the first time this season on Sunday, but focused more on the team in his postgame interview. 

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke provides a game recap from yesterday's 34-20 loss in New York.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips looks into the Redskins season-long struggle during third quarters.

-- The New York Post has more on the Redskins not being able to stop the Jets' run.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

--Punt Block A Redskins First Since 2006 Season

--Breeland Continues Improvements With Three Takeaways

--Redskins Fall To Jets 34-20

--Redskins Set Sights On Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What's Trending On @Redskins Nation?

A Look Around The League:

