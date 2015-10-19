Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 10/19

-- In his daily "Need To Know" series, CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler has a look at the Redskins' touchdown score in the first quarter. It was the first time the offense converted a turnover into a touchdown since the 2013 season.

-- While the Redskins were banged up entering the game, Tandler said the biggest injury concern right now is Trenton Robinson, who suffered a sprained ankle.

-- The Washington Times' Anthony Gulizia with three early takeaways from the Redskins' Week 6 loss to the Jets.

-- ESPN's John Keim dissects what went wrong for the Redskins' run defense on Sunday, as Jets running back Chris Ivory gained 146 yards.

-- Redskins head coach Jay Gruden will continue to "stand behind" starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, Keim report.

-- Quarterback Robert Griffin III was active for the first time this season on Sunday, but focused more on the team in his postgame interview.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke provides a game recap from yesterday's 34-20 loss in New York.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips looks into the Redskins season-long struggle during third quarters.

-- The New York Post has more on the Redskins not being able to stop the Jets' run.

