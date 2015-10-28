 Skip to main content
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 10/28

Oct 28, 2015 at 02:26 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler notes, among other things, that head coach Jay Gruden wants running back Matt Jones to continue progressing, which means sometimes being more patient in hitting his holes.

Postgame: Redskins-Buccaneers (2015, Week 7)

Check out images of the Washington Redskins celebrating their 2015 Week 7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct. 25, 2015, at FedExField.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Tarik El-Bashir says, just like Tandler, that the Redskins' Bye Week is coming at a great time for the team.

-- Rick "Doc" Walker has a look at the team's outside linebacker options if Ryan Kerrigan, who had hand surgery on Monday, misses time.

-- The Washington Times' Anthony Gulizia explains why the Redskins' Bye Week is much more enjoyable after the team's victory on Sunday.

-- Gulizia also writes about how Gruden wants running back Alfred Morris to get going in the offense again.

-- ESPN's John Keim looks at several questions the Redskins will be mulling over during the Bye Week and as they prepare for thr Patriots next week.

-- Keim also writes that Gruden has high hopes that many players will improve their health significantly during their time off. 

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion reports that linebacker Ryan Kerrigan is optimistic he'll play against the Patriots after suffering a hand injury.

-- The Washington Post's Mark Bullock gives an in-depth analysis of the Redskins' goal-line stand against the Bucs from Sunday.

-- The Post's Mike Jones also gives an evaluation of the offense through the team's first seven games. 

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch takes a fun look at the Redskins rookie dinner from Monday night.

-- ProFootballFocus rated Morgan Moses as one of the top offensive tackles in Week 7 play.

-- NFL.com has a look at the "unguardable" Jordan Reed.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

--Redskins' Bye Week Goal? 'Come Back Focused'

--Power Rankings Round-Up: 10/27

--R. Grant Snags First Career NFL Touchdown

--Cool And Calm, Cousins Leads Comeback Win 

What's Trending On @Redskins Nation?

A Look Around The League:

