Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 10/28

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler notes, among other things, that head coach Jay Gruden wants running back Matt Jones to continue progressing, which means sometimes being more patient in hitting his holes.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Tarik El-Bashir says, just like Tandler, that the Redskins' Bye Week is coming at a great time for the team.
-- Rick "Doc" Walker has a look at the team's outside linebacker options if Ryan Kerrigan, who had hand surgery on Monday, misses time.
-- The Washington Times' Anthony Gulizia explains why the Redskins' Bye Week is much more enjoyable after the team's victory on Sunday.
-- Gulizia also writes about how Gruden wants running back Alfred Morris to get going in the offense again.
-- ESPN's John Keim looks at several questions the Redskins will be mulling over during the Bye Week and as they prepare for thr Patriots next week.
-- Keim also writes that Gruden has high hopes that many players will improve their health significantly during their time off.
-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion reports that linebacker Ryan Kerrigan is optimistic he'll play against the Patriots after suffering a hand injury.
-- The Washington Post's Mark Bullock gives an in-depth analysis of the Redskins' goal-line stand against the Bucs from Sunday.
-- The Post's Mike Jones also gives an evaluation of the offense through the team's first seven games.
-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch takes a fun look at the Redskins rookie dinner from Monday night.
-- ProFootballFocus rated Morgan Moses as one of the top offensive tackles in Week 7 play.
-- NFL.com has a look at the "unguardable" Jordan Reed.
