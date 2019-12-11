News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/11

Dec 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes about running back Derrius Guice going on Injured Reserve.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey previews the Redskins' running back situation in 2020

-- NBCSW's JP Finlay looks writes about former defensive back DeAngelo Hall wanting to rejoin the Redskins in a different role.

-- NBCSW's Ethan Cadeaux writes about several Redskins' coaching candidates.

-- NBCSW's JP Finley dives into one of the Redskins' options for a new head coach.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock dives into why Dwayne Haskins has been sacked so much. (subscription)

-- USA Today's Zachary Neel writes that Ryan Kerrigan will be out against the Eagles with a calf injury.

-- USA Today's Chris Roling delves into Josh Norman's role for the rest of the season.

-- 106.7 The Fan's Ben Krimmel says Morgan Moses was impressed with Dwayne Haskins' toughness.

-- Derrius Guice Placed On IR, Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

-- Redskins Make Several Roster Moves

-- Dwayne Haskins Impressed Coaches, Teammates With Gritty Performance While Fighting Through Injury

-- Redskins-Packers Monday Stats Pack

-- By The Numbers: Redskins Fall To The Packers

-- Game Balls: Three Standout Players In The Redskins' Loss To The Packers

-- Instant Analysis: Injuries Hamper Redskins In 20-15 Loss To Packers

-- Five Takeaways, Redskins Vs. Packers, Week 14

-- The Case For Cornerback Quinton Dunbar To Make The Pro Bowl

-- The Case For Punter Tress Way To Make The Pro Bowl

-- The Case For Safety Landon Collins To Make The Pro Bowl

-- The Case For Defensive Lineman Matt Ioannidis To Make The Pro Bowl

