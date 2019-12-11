Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/11

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
-- The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland writes about running back Derrius Guice going on Injured Reserve.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey previews the Redskins' running back situation in 2020
-- NBCSW's JP Finlay looks writes about former defensive back DeAngelo Hall wanting to rejoin the Redskins in a different role.
-- NBCSW's Ethan Cadeaux writes about several Redskins' coaching candidates.
-- NBCSW's JP Finley dives into one of the Redskins' options for a new head coach.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock dives into why Dwayne Haskins has been sacked so much. (subscription)
-- USA Today's Zachary Neel writes that Ryan Kerrigan will be out against the Eagles with a calf injury.
-- USA Today's Chris Roling delves into Josh Norman's role for the rest of the season.
-- 106.7 The Fan's Ben Krimmel says Morgan Moses was impressed with Dwayne Haskins' toughness.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
-- Dwayne Haskins Impressed Coaches, Teammates With Gritty Performance While Fighting Through Injury