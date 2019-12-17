News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/17

Dec 17, 2019 at 11:06 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

MorningClips121719

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen tells the story of a 9-year-old Redskins fan who got a big surprise from a former player.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter lays out the current state of the Redskins' front office.

-- The Washington Post's Sally Jenkins writes about Urban Meyer coming to FedExField during the Eagles game.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives his "Hail or Fails" for last Sunday's performance against the Eagles.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks to college football for a new Redskins head coach.

-- NBCSW's Ethan Cadeaux reports about Urban Meyer's interest level in a return to coaching.

-- NBCSW's Brian McNally dives into the bright spots on the Redskins roster.

-- NBCSW's JP Finley looks at Bruce Allen's 10-year anniversary as the Redskins' team president.

-- USA Today's Zachary Neel tries to foreshadow how Ryan Anderson's performance will affect the Redskins' linebackers.

-- USA Today's Zachary Neel writes that Terry McLaurin was more excited about his blocking than his touchdown.

-- USA Today' Chris Roling provides an update on Brandon Scherff's injury.

-- USA Today's Chris Roling writes about Terry McLaurin being the highest graded Redskins player on Sunday by Pro Football Focus.

-- USA Today's Chris Roling offers some insight as to why Paul Richardon was placed on Injured Reserve.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig analyzes how Dwayne Haskins Jr. has raised the bar for his expectations. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker talked to Ryan Anderson about his desire to "just hit somebody" this season. (Subscription)

