Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/23

Dec 22, 2016 at 11:10 PM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at five Redskins who are under pressure to perform on Saturday.

-- ESPN's John Keim looks at how Colt McCoy prepares for each week despite not making a start the past two seasons.

-- Keim also writes about Jordan Reed's status entering Saturday's game.

-- The Washington Times' *Tommy Chalk writes about the Pro Bowl season for Jordan Reed, which has seen its fair share of ups and downs. *

--*The Washington Post's *Liz Clarke says that the Redskins remain entrusted in Kirk Cousins' ability despite a recent dip in numbers.

-- CBSDC's Brian Tinsman looks ahead to what the future might hold for DeAngelo Hall.

