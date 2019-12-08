News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 12/8

Dec 08, 2019 at 11:46 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter looks at how the Redskins will miss Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about the Redskins' injuries ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers.

-- NBCSW's Tyler Byrum lays out Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s invite to Antonio Brown.

-- ESPN's John Keim sees one play from Dwyane Haskins Jr. that show progress.

-- The Athletic's Grant Paulson talked to Matt LeFleur about his departure from the Redskins.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Redskins Vs. Packers Inactives, Week 14

-- Fantasy Spotlight: The Case For Starting Adrian Peterson

-- Redskins Place S Deshazor Everett On Injured Reserve; Promote WR Darvin Kidsy From Practice Squad

-- Imposing Their Will And Controlling The Clock: How The Redskins' Offense Can Slow Down Aaron Rodgers

-- Packers Practice Week Notes: Redskins Travel To Lambeau Field

-- Top 10 Quotes: Redskins-Packers Practice Week

-- Know Your Opponent: An Insider's Look At The Green Bay Packers

-- Former Redskins Coach Joe Gibbs Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

-- Darrell Green, Ken Houston Named To NFL 100 All-Time Team

-- The Case For Cornerback Quinton Dunbar To Make The Pro Bowl

-- The Case For Defensive Lineman Matt Ioannidis To Make The Pro Bowl

-- The Case For Punter Tress Way To Make The Pro Bowl

-- The Case For Safety Landon Collins To Make The Pro Bowl

