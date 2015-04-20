Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/20

.

-- CSN Washington's Rich Tandler provides some of his own personal draft notes including the best defensive player in this year's draft.

-- What will the quarterback depth chart look like once the season rolls around? Tandler and fellow CSN Washingtoner Tarik El-Bashir discuss the topic.

-- Besides winning games, what else would constitute a successful season for the Redskins? Tandler and fellow CSN Washingtoner Tarik El-Bashir put their brains together to conquer the task.

-- Tandler thinks Clemson's Vic Beasley will have discussions with Redskins strength and conditioning coach Mike Clark while he's visiting next week, as he may be looking to add some bulk to his frame in the NFL.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim has some notes on this week's phase of offseason workouts including what exactly they're allowed to do during this timeframe.

-- Alabama safety Landon Collins told NFL Network that it'd be his dream to play for the Redskins, as they were his favorite team growing up when Clinton Portis and Sean Taylor were wearing the burgundy and gold.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clark on what the Redskins could do at tight end during the draft.

