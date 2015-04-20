Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/20

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, April 20, 2015.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
Check out photos of the entire 2015 Washington Redskins offseason active roster in action.
.
-- CSN Washington's Rich Tandler provides some of his own personal draft notes including the best defensive player in this year's draft.
-- What will the quarterback depth chart look like once the season rolls around? Tandler and fellow CSN Washingtoner Tarik El-Bashir discuss the topic.
-- Besides winning games, what else would constitute a successful season for the Redskins? Tandler and fellow CSN Washingtoner Tarik El-Bashir put their brains together to conquer the task.
-- Tandler thinks Clemson's Vic Beasley will have discussions with Redskins strength and conditioning coach Mike Clark while he's visiting next week, as he may be looking to add some bulk to his frame in the NFL.
-- ESPN.com's John Keim has some notes on this week's phase of offseason workouts including what exactly they're allowed to do during this timeframe.
-- *The Baltimore Sun *reports that Maryland defensive tackle Darius Kilgo visited the Redskins and Towson prospect Ryan Delaire has been invited to the team's prospect day.
-- Alabama safety Landon Collins told NFL Network that it'd be his dream to play for the Redskins, as they were his favorite team growing up when Clinton Portis and Sean Taylor were wearing the burgundy and gold.
-- The Washington Post's Liz Clark on what the Redskins could do at tight end during the draft.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
--Redskins In Search Of Consistent Third-Down Back
--Redskins Players Excited For 'Fresh Start'
--Jay Gruden Has High Hopes For Culliver
--Jeff Bostic: 'I Never Had A Shotgun Snap -- Ever'
--Redskins Drone Captures Practice Fields Being Prepped
What's Trending On @Redskins Nation?
A Look Around The League:
.
.
.