Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/20

Apr 20, 2017 at 02:54 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, April 20, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler asks what the Redskins should expect from their second-round draft pick this year.

-- Tandler also puts out his second mock draft and has the Redskins taking Dalvin Cook in the first round.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes about what we already know about the 2017 schedule. 

-- ESPN's John Keim comments on Mel Kiper's Grade A mock draft. 

-- Keim also writes that Crowder believes the offense can be more explosive this season.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes about Kirk Cousins' interview with Peter King, stressing that there is no reason to leave Washington if the team is committed to him.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones opens up the mailbag and answers fan questions, which pertain mostly to Kirk Cousins.

-- The Post's Dan Steinberg writes more about Cousins' comments to Peter King regarding his contract status and what he thinks of the media.

-- Dalvin Cook: It's All On Me To Jump Up Draft Board

-- Cousins Wants To Add To The Redskins' 'Great History'

-- Hail & Hog To Host Draft Party Next Thursday, April 27

-- To Improve Game, Worked Out With LeSean McCoy In Offseason

