Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/21

Apr 21, 2015 at 01:08 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, April 21, 2015.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

UPDATED: 2015 Redskins Offseason Roster In Photos

Check out photos of the entire 2015 Washington Redskins offseason active roster in action.

Cornerback David Amerson
1 / 90

Cornerback David Amerson

Defensive lineman Chris Baker
2 / 90

Defensive lineman Chris Baker

Linebacker Houston Bates
3 / 90

Linebacker Houston Bates

Wide receiver Reggie Bell
4 / 90

Wide receiver Reggie Bell

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland
5 / 90

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland

Fullback Jordan Campbell
6 / 90

Fullback Jordan Campbell

Offensive lineman Takoby Cofield
7 / 90

Offensive lineman Takoby Cofield

Tackle Tom Compton
8 / 90

Tackle Tom Compton

Linebacker Will Compton
9 / 90

Linebacker Will Compton

Quarterback Kirk Cousins
10 / 90

Quarterback Kirk Cousins

Defensive lineman Corey Crawford
11 / 90

Defensive lineman Corey Crawford

Safety Da'Mon Cromartie-Smith
12 / 90

Safety Da'Mon Cromartie-Smith

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder
13 / 90

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder

Cornerback Chris Culliver
14 / 90

Cornerback Chris Culliver

Safety Akeem Davis
15 / 90

Safety Akeem Davis

Linebacker Dyshawn Davis
16 / 90

Linebacker Dyshawn Davis

Linebacker Ja'Gared Davis
17 / 90

Linebacker Ja'Gared Davis

Tight end Chase Dixon
18 / 90

Tight end Chase Dixon

Wide receiver Quinton Dunbar
19 / 90

Wide receiver Quinton Dunbar

Kicker Kai Forbath
20 / 90

Kicker Kai Forbath

Wide receiver Pierre Garçon
21 / 90

Wide receiver Pierre Garçon

Safety Dashon Goldson
22 / 90

Safety Dashon Goldson

Defensive lineman Kedric Golston
23 / 90

Defensive lineman Kedric Golston

Wide receiver Ryan Grant
24 / 90

Wide receiver Ryan Grant

Quarterback Robert Griffin III
25 / 90

Quarterback Robert Griffin III

Cornerback DeAngelo Hall
26 / 90

Cornerback DeAngelo Hall

Tight end Je'Ron Hamm
27 / 90

Tight end Je'Ron Hamm

Cornerback Tajh Hasson
28 / 90

Cornerback Tajh Hasson

Defensive end Jason Hatcher
29 / 90

Defensive end Jason Hatcher

Linebacker Adam Hayward
30 / 90

Linebacker Adam Hayward

Linebacker Alonzo Highsmith
31 / 90

Linebacker Alonzo Highsmith

Running back Michael Hill
32 / 90

Running back Michael Hill

Safety Duke Ihenacho
33 / 90

Safety Duke Ihenacho

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson
34 / 90

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson

Defensive back Kyshoen Jarrett
35 / 90

Defensive back Kyshoen Jarrett

Defensive end Ricky Jean Francois
36 / 90

Defensive end Ricky Jean Francois

Linebacker Jackson Jeffcoat
37 / 90

Linebacker Jackson Jeffcoat

Safety Jeron Johnson
38 / 90

Safety Jeron Johnson

Running back Matt Jones
39 / 90

Running back Matt Jones

Wide receiver Tony Jones
40 / 90

Wide receiver Tony Jones

Defensive lineman Frank Kearse
41 / 90

Defensive lineman Frank Kearse

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan
42 / 90

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan

Defensive lineman Terrance Knighton
43 / 90

Defensive lineman Terrance Knighton

Offensive lineman Arie Kouandjio
44 / 90

Offensive lineman Arie Kouandjio

Offensive lineman Tyler Larsen
45 / 90

Offensive lineman Tyler Larsen

Guard Shawn Lauvao
46 / 90

Guard Shawn Lauvao

Guard Josh LeRibeus
47 / 90

Guard Josh LeRibeus

Center/guard Kory Lichtensteiger
48 / 90

Center/guard Kory Lichtensteiger

Wide receiver Colin Lockett
49 / 90

Wide receiver Colin Lockett

Guard Spencer Long
50 / 90

Guard Spencer Long

Kicker Ty Long
51 / 90

Kicker Ty Long

Tight end Devin Mahina
52 / 90

Tight end Devin Mahina

Quarterback Colt McCoy
53 / 90

Quarterback Colt McCoy

Linebacker Dasman McCullum
54 / 90

Linebacker Dasman McCullum

Cornerback Tevin Mitchel
55 / 90

Cornerback Tevin Mitchel

Running back Alfred Morris
56 / 90

Running back Alfred Morris

Tackle Morgan Moses
57 / 90

Tackle Morgan Moses

Linebacker Trent Murphy
58 / 90

Linebacker Trent Murphy

Offensive lineman Ty Nskehe
59 / 90

Offensive lineman Ty Nskehe

Defensive lineman Stephen Paea
60 / 90

Defensive lineman Stephen Paea

Tight end Niles Paul
61 / 90

Tight end Niles Paul

Tight end Logan Paulsen
62 / 90

Tight end Logan Paulsen

Linebacker Terrance Plummer
63 / 90

Linebacker Terrance Plummer

Nose tackle Jerrell Powe
64 / 90

Nose tackle Jerrell Powe

Tackle Bryce Quigley
65 / 90

Tackle Bryce Quigley

Running back Silas Redd Jr.
66 / 90

Running back Silas Redd Jr.

Tight end Jordan Reed
67 / 90

Tight end Jordan Reed

Offensive lineman Austin Reiter
68 / 90

Offensive lineman Austin Reiter

Linebacker Perry Riley Jr.
69 / 90

Linebacker Perry Riley Jr.

Wide receiver Andre Roberts
70 / 90

Wide receiver Andre Roberts

Nose tackle Travian Robertson
71 / 90

Nose tackle Travian Robertson

Linebacker Keenan Robinson
72 / 90

Linebacker Keenan Robinson

Safety Trenton Robinson
73 / 90

Safety Trenton Robinson

Cornerback Justin Rogers
74 / 90

Cornerback Justin Rogers

Wide receiver Rashad Ross
75 / 90

Wide receiver Rashad Ross

Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff
76 / 90

Offensive lineman Brandon Scherff

Outside linebacker Preston Smith
77 / 90

Outside linebacker Preston Smith

Tackle Willie Smith
78 / 90

Tackle Willie Smith

Linebacker Martrell Spaight
79 / 90

Linebacker Martrell Spaight

Wide receiver Cole Spencer
80 / 90

Wide receiver Cole Spencer

Long snapper Nick Sundberg
81 / 90

Long snapper Nick Sundberg

Safety Phillip Thomas
82 / 90

Safety Phillip Thomas

Defensive lineman Robert Thomas
83 / 90

Defensive lineman Robert Thomas

Running back Chris Thompson
84 / 90

Running back Chris Thompson

Punter Tress Way
85 / 90

Punter Tress Way

Tackle Trent Williams
86 / 90

Tackle Trent Williams

Linebacker Trevardo Williams
87 / 90

Linebacker Trevardo Williams

Running back Trey Williams
88 / 90

Running back Trey Williams

Cornerback Trey Wolfe
89 / 90

Cornerback Trey Wolfe

Fullback Darrel Young
90 / 90

Fullback Darrel Young

-- Will the Redskins use a draft pick on a tight end this year? CSN Washington's Rich Tandler talks about the possibility of the team adding to an already competitive group.

-- Will Robert Griffin III be the season opening starter at quarterback again for a fourth straight season, or will another signal caller take that gig? Tandler and fellow CSN Washingtoner Tarik El-Bashir discuss the topic.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim on Griffin III's fifth-year option and what the quarterback thought of the Patriots' regimented practice sessions last year.

-- *The Baltimore Sun *reports that Maryland defensive tackle Darius Kilgo visited the Redskins and Towson prospect Ryan Delaire has been invited to the team's prospect day.

-- Alabama safety Landon Collins told NFL Network that it'd be his dream to play for the Redskins, as they were his favorite team growing up when Clinton Portis and Sean Taylor were wearing the burgundy and gold.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clark on what the Redskins could do at tight end during the draft.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones notes that the Redskins had a strong turnout on the first day of Phase 1 offseason workouts.

-- Is Virginia the best location for the Redskins' next stadium? Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe believes so.

--First Day Back: 'Everybody Is Buying In'
--NFL Schedule Release Has An Official Time
--The Boys Are Back In Town: Phase 1 Offseason Workouts Have Kicked Off
--Jeff Bostic: 'I Never Had A Shotgun Snap -- Ever'

