Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/3

Monday, April 3, 2017
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler believes the Redskins' draft could hinge on their middle round picks.
-- Tandler also writes about the team's small shrinkage in salary cap space thanks to a 2011 bill.
-- CSN's J.P. Finlay reports on linebacker Zach Brown making a visit to the Redskins on Monday.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that expectations of a long term contract with K. Cousins remain low.
-- Keim also writes that the Redskins meeting with defensive lineman T.J. Watt shows a focus on an improved pass rush.
--The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti has five takeaways from the NFL Owner's meetings last week.
-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion reports on Brown visiting with the Redskins on Monday after having a breakout year in Buffalo.
--The Post's Jesse Doughterty writes about former Pro Bowler Chris Samuels being hired as Churchill's offensive coordinator.
