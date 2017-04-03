News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 4/3

Apr 03, 2017
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, April 3, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler believes the Redskins' draft could hinge on their middle round picks.

-- Tandler also writes about the team's small shrinkage in salary cap space thanks to a 2011 bill.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay reports on linebacker Zach Brown making a visit to the Redskins on Monday. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that expectations of a long term contract with K. Cousins remain low.

-- Keim also writes that the Redskins meeting with defensive lineman T.J. Watt shows a focus on an improved pass rush.

--The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti has five takeaways from the NFL Owner's meetings last week.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion reports on Brown visiting with the Redskins on Monday after having a breakout year in Buffalo.

--The Post's Jesse Doughterty writes about former Pro Bowler Chris Samuels being hired as Churchill's offensive coordinator.

