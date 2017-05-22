News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/22

May 22, 2017 at 03:33 AM
kirk-cousins-under-center-2016-fedex-clips-660-350.jpg

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, May 22, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler looks at which Redskins will surprise in 2017.

-- Tandler also writes about the upcoming OTAs and how the running backs will have plenty to work on.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes about the Redskins plans to expand the front office soon.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that with Ryan Anderson, the Redskins will have significant outside linebacker depth. 

-- ESPN also writes about a video message Kirk Cousins sent to an injured Langley High School football player.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes about what you should watch for the first week of OTAs. 

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes about Joshua Holsey giving football one last shot after injuring his ACL twice.

-- The Post's Scott Allen writes about Kirk Cousins disucssing his contract status.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Nico Marley's Dad Only Watched The Redskins Growing Up In Jamaica

-- Behind The Scenes, 2017 Calendar Shoot: Day 4

-- PHOTOS: 2017 Redskins Offseason Workouts: Phase 2, Day 12

-- Despite Limited High School Work, RObert Davis Thirved In College

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | 2022 standouts, season breakdowns and more

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | More updates on the Commanders' offensive coordinator search

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | A new addition to FedExField and Year 2 strides

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Another Pro Bowler added to the list

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | The search for a new offensive coordinator begins

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | All-Pro Reavo

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Offseason reflections and more

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Looking ahead to decisions at offensive coordinator

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Looking at the Commanders' top defensive players from Week 18

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | That's a wrap on the 2022 season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

news

Wake Up Washington | Scott Turner, Jack Del Rio have optimism for the future

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Reactions from Sam Howell being named Washington's starter

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Advertising