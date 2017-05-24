News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/24

May 24, 2017 at 02:39 AM
sua-cravens-vikings-2016-clips-660-350.jpg

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler wonders if Vernon Davis is partly responsible for the league changing their celebration rules.

-- Tandler also writes not to count out a third consecutive franchise tag for Kirk Cousins.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that head coach Jay Gruden knows the defense must gel quickly.  

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that the team's best acquisition this offseason will be defensive line coach Jim Tomsula. 

-- Keim also writes with OTAs starting, tight end Jordan Reed has been working with Chad Johnson.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes about the league's decision to relax their penalties for celebrations.

-- *The Washington Post's *Mike Jones opens up his mailbag and writes about which starter will be fighting for spots this offseason. 

-- Jones also looks at five areas the team should watch for during Wednesday's OTA session.

-- WRCF Raises Record Funds At Third Redskins Charity Golf Classic

-- Norman Continues To Enjoy PLaying Ambassador For Paris Saint-Germain

-- PHOTOS: Redskins OTAs: Day 1

-- Trent Williams![](/team/roster/trent-williams/c2ac02e4-9ab8-4a73-9087-2aa9579eed52/ "Trent Williams") Helped 'Elevate' Morgan Moses' Game

