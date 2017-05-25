News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/25

May 25, 2017 at 02:57 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, May 25, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that quarterback Kirk Cousins is excited to work alongside wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. this season.

-- Tandler also jots down some of his practice notes from OTAs on Wednesday. 

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that linebacker Trent Murphy is trying to move on from a "gut-wrenching" drug suspension. 

-- ESPN's John Keim writes writes that with Josh Doctson now healthy, the first-round pick wants to reward the Redskins. 

-- Keim also writes more about Kirk Cousins' thoughts regarding his contract status.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Kirk Cousins is taking a wait and see approach to contract negotiations.

-- *The Washington Post's *Mike Jones writes about the start of OTAs and a returning focus to football for the Redskins this week.

--The Post's Master Tesfatsion writes about Josh Norman's and Vernon Davis' thoughts about the new celebration rules.

