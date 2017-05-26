News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/26

May 26, 2017 at 02:16 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, May 26, 2017

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler asks if the Redskins are one of the 10 most talented teams based on Gil Brandt's article.

-- Tandler also writes that Josh Norman feels the changes on defense will make it better. 

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that after playing for four teams in four years, D.J. Swearinger is ready to make D.C. his home.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes writes that Terrelle Pryor Sr.'s quarterback past will help with his rapport with . 

-- ESPN's Tim McManus writes about Josh Norman having his matchup Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery circled on his schedule.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that Josh Doctson will look to put his nagging Achilles injury behind him. 

-- *The Washington Post's *Liz Clarke writes that Kirk Cousins' season will rest largely on the hands of some unproven receivers.

--The Post's Master Tesfatsion writes about Josh Norman reuniting with D.J. Swearinger on the Redskins from Greenwood, S.C.

-- Redskins Start Off OTAs With A Competitive Week

-- Redskins Host WOW OTA Day

-- PHOTOS: Redskins OTAs: Day 3

-- Trent Murphy Will Remain Prepared For Return During Season

