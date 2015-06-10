Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/10

-- CSN Washington's Rich Tandler provides a few of his practice notes from yesterday's open media session including what the coaches have thought of David Amerson this offseason.

-- After the announcement that the Redskins and Texans will hold joint practices during training camp at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, Tandler says rookie offensive lineman Brandon Scherff's matchup vs. J.J. Watt will be the highlight of the teams' time together.

-- And speaking of the Texans, they, of course, are this year's team for HBO's Hard Knocks. The Redskins will be featured during those practices together, and several of the players are looking forward to the opportunity.

-- Could Josh LeRibeus pull double duty as both a guard and center? CSN Washington's Tarik El-Bashir on the fourth-year offensive lineman's work at both positions.

-- Head coach Jay Gruden addressed DeSean Jackson's involvement during the team's OTAs.

-- El-Bashir and Tandler join forces to rate the team's offensive line as it stands now.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim believes the Redskins current safety rotation at practices could very well change and he also foresees DeAngelo Hall returning to the starting lineup in 2015 if healthy.

-- Keim also likes what he's seeing out of tight end Niles Paul, who really built up his frame during the offseason to continue his growth as a tight end.

-- Former Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan says fourth-year quarterback Kirk Cousins still has the potential to be "great" in the NFL.

-- As he continues to recover from a season-ending torn Achilles, Redskins veteran cornerback DeAngelo Hall has taken on a new role during OTA practices, David Elfin writes.

-- ProFootballTalk has news on former Redskins cornerback Tracy Porter signing with the Chicago Bears.

-- The Washington Times' Zac Boyer believes the key to a revamped rushing attack is the rebuilt offensive line.

-- The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg has this article on a recent Darrell Green interview in which the Pro Football Hall of Famer said he believes the team belongs back in Washington, D.C.

-- Dan Hatman of The Scouting Academy is reporting that the Redskins have hired Matt Evans as a scout.

-- SportsGlory.com's Evan Massey writes on a report that the Redskins are looking to incorporate Pierre Garcon into the offense more during the 2015 season.

-- FoxSports.com writes that the Redskins' added size on the offensive line will benefit the team's offense this season.

