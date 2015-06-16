Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/16

-- CSN Washington's Peter Hailey writes about one national reporter's list of the top wide receivers in the NFL and both DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon received grades of 90.

-- Will the Redskins make another move before the start of training camp? CSN Washington's JP Finlay thinks it's a possibility.

-- CSN Washington reporters Tarik El-Bashir and Rich Tandler joined forces one again to rank the team's revamped cornerback group.

-- Along with a "culture change" Tandler writes that the Redskins need to establish an identity and then maintain it season after season.

-- Tandler also provides his own two cents on the team's training camp schedule this year.

-- The Washington Times' Andrew Walsh reports on the close friendship of Redskins defensive linemen Chris Baker and Terrance Knighton, who grew up together in Connecticut.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim thinks this week's minicamp will show what sort of progress Robert Griffin III and Jackson have made together.

-- Even though there's been a lot of fan chatter about picking him up, Keim says the Redskins can make do without free agent offensive lineman Evan Mathis.

-- And Keim also wrote about the impact field position has had on the Redskins over the last few seasons.

-- ProFootballTalk writes that former Redskins quarterback Jason Campbell is retiring.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes that there are "mirror images" competing for the Redskins' strong safety position in Duke Ihenacho and Jeron Johnson.

-- Mark Bullock of The Washington Post breaks out the game film and looks at what worked -- and what didn't work -- in the Redskins' Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals last season.

-- The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg caught up with linebacker Trent Murphy who says the Redskins will "bully some people" this season.

-- Legendary Redskins cornerback Darrell Green says he believes quarterback Robert Griffin III is "gonna handle business" in 2015.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that among the players expected to increase their production this season is second-year linebacker Trent Murphy.

-- CBSDC's Brian Tinsman says it's been a long road back to the NFL for former Redskins running back Tim Hightower, but he's enjoy another stint on a roster.

-- Washington Life Magazine reports on Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garçon's third annual All-White Charity Event, which raised $106,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington.

-- FOXSports.com reports on Knighton and how he believes he was the "biggest steal" in free agency this offseason.

-- Former Redskins Ambassador Jillian Anderson, who appeared on season 19 of the ABC hit show "The Bachelor," will return to the TV franchise in "Bachelor In Paradise," The Washington Post reports.

-- David Elfin writes that the Redskins are hoping Knighton feasts on the opposition this year.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com: