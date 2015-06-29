News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/29

Jun 29, 2015 at 01:30 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 29, 2015.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

First Season With The Redskins: Jeron Johnson

Check out images of veteran safety Jeron Johnson during his first few months as a Washington Redskin.

-- CSN Washington's Rich Tandler breaks down the six players over age 30 that will play signifiacnt roles for the Redskins this season.

-- Tandler answers a fan question about this year's special teams play, noting the better personnel the Redskins acquired in the draft.

-- CSN Washington's Tarik El-Bashir takes a look at the Redskins' second opponent of the regular season, the St. Louis Rams, and examines their offseason changes to the roster.

-- El-Bashir also previews the inside linebacker position for 2015, featuring battles between Keenan Robinson, Perry Riley and Will Compton, the probable starting rotation.

-- While he has begun to display signs of this in the offseason, ESPN's John Keim believes Robert Griffin III needs to show improved pocket presence this season to be successful.

-- Keim opens his mailbag and analyzes tight end Niles Paul's role on the roster, as well as general manager Scot McCloughan's presence at practices.

-- With the immense amount of success the Dallas Cowboys received from their offensive line last year, ESPN reporters discuss how each team in NFC East will be able to defend it.

-- With a year under Jay Gruden's offense in his back pocket, Robert Griffin III is already feeling more confident heading into the 2015 regular season.

-- The Washington Times' Zac Boyer says the Redskins hope quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh can be a huge asset to the team's three young quarterbacks.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes that the Redskins special teams wants to continue their improvement under second-year coach Ben Kotwica.

-- BleacherReport predicts the last five players they think will make the Redskins' 53-man roster by the end of training camp.

-- RantSports argues that running back Alfred Morris deserves a contract extension in spite of signing rookie .

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

--Trio Of Young Tight Ends Make Every Rep Count
--Eddie Mason Reflects On Leading NFL Prep Academy, Guiding High School Athletes
--Seven Things We've Learned About T. Mitchel This Offeason
--PHOTOS: T. Knighton Suits Up With Redskins

What's Trending On @Redskins Nation?

A Look Around The League:

