Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/5

-- ESPN's John Keim reports the Redskins will let Norman shadow No. 1 receivers this year, but that doesn't mean he always will.

-- Keim also writes that the team's FPI is down and that it's challenging to project their performance.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that a skinnier "Fat Rob" Kelley is enjoying the competition at running back.

-- *The Washington Post's *Liz Clarke writes that head coach Jay Gruden is confident in the crop of wide receives he has despite losing two big playmakers this offseason.

-- The Post's Jerry Brewer opines that the Redskins may have a defense that excels under new coordinator Greg Manusky.

