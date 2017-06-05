News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/5

Jun 05, 2017 at 02:39 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 5, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler takes a look back at the last week, which includes Kirk Cousins' contract and under the radar players.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that coverage changes will be in play for cornerback Josh Norman. 

-- Finlay also asks if the Redskins should pursue free agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin. 

-- ESPN's John Keim reports the Redskins will let Norman shadow No. 1 receivers this year, but that doesn't mean he always will. 

-- Keim also writes that the team's FPI is down and that it's challenging to project their performance.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that a skinnier "Fat Rob" Kelley is enjoying the competition at running back. 

-- *The Washington Post's *Liz Clarke writes that head coach Jay Gruden is confident in the crop of wide receives he has despite losing two big playmakers this offseason.

-- The Post's Jerry Brewer opines that the Redskins may have a defense that excels under new coordinator Greg Manusky.

-- Despite Offseason Losses, Jay Gruden Likes The Depth At Wide Receiver

-- Shak Randolph![](/team/roster/shak-randolph/4e3393bd-dc62-4f19-9b36-5cba20c46b2c/ "Shak Randolph") Looks To Make A Bigger Impression In Second Year

-- Best Of #AllHail Submissions, Week 1

-- Matt Hazel![](/team/roster/matt-hazel/9956e1a4-6ee2-41b2-bb4b-8da251a956a3/ "Matt Hazel")'s South Carolina Roots Have Eased His Time In Washington

