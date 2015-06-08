Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 6/8

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, June 8, 2015.
-- CSN Washington's Rich Tandler answered a few fan questions over the weekend including the chances of a winning season for the Redskins.
-- Could Josh LeRibeus pull double duty as both a guard and center? CSN Washington's Tarik El-Bashir on the fourth-year offensive lineman's work at both positions.
-- While he hasn't built the reputation the former No. 89 did yet, rookie tight end Devin Mahina understands what it means to wear Santana Moss' old number.
-- El-Bashir writes that defensive coordinator Joe Barry is currently not interested in moving any of the team's cornerbacks to safety.
-- CSN Washington also has news that Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen will be returning for a 35th season with the Redskins Radio Network.
-- El-Bashir and Tandler join forces to rate the team's offensive line as it stands now.
-- ESPN.com's John Keim believes the Redskins current safety rotation at practices could very well change and he also foresees DeAngelo Hall returning to the starting lineup in 2015 if healthy.
-- With reports surfacing that the Redskins and Texans will hold joint practices, Keim says Houston's defense, led of course by J.J. Watt, will be a great early season test for quarterback Robert Griffin III.
-- As he continues to recover from a season-ending torn Achilles, Redskins veteran cornerback DeAngelo Hall has taken on a new role during OTA practices, David Elfin writes.
-- This is a little bit different. According to The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg, Trent Williams thinks Ryan Kerrigan is a "kale head," as the linebacker apparently eats it three times a day.
-- The Washington Post has a look back at the Redskins' offense in their 2014 Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
-- Dan Hatman of The Scouting Academy is reporting that the Redskins have hired Matt Evans as a scout.
