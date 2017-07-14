Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/14

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, July 14, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler provides 11 predictions for the Redskins' offense in 2017.
-- Tandler also debates about whether Kirk Cousins will end up throwing for more than 5,000 yards in a season again.
-- CSN's J.P. Finlay provides two stats that show just how good Josh Norman is when he's on the field.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic also has this piece on how Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Zach Brown could be big assets for the Redskins this year.
-- ESPN's John Keim also highlights rookie running back Samaje Perine's feats of strength in a feature article.
-- ESPN also looks at the potential that Bill Callahan becomes a head coach in the NFL again.
-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that with the deadline nearing, Cousins is unlikely to sign a long-term contract.
The Washington Post's *Jerry Brewer writes that a long-term deal for Kirk Cousins would represent stability in the Redskins's organization.
-- The Washington Post*'s Mike Jones opens his mailbag and discusses what will happen if the Redskins can't get a deal done with Kirk Cousins.
-- Jones also looks at the potential position battle at running back between Robert Kelley and Samaje Perine.
