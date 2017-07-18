News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/18

Jul 18, 2017 at 02:42 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes the Redskins are trying to avoid cap problems.

-- Tandler also looks at who might potentially be the next quarterback for the Redskins if it's not Kirk Cousins.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that the Redskins' offer wasn't nearly enough for Cousins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic also has this piece on how Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Zach Brown could be big assets for the Redskins this year.

-- ESPN's John Keim believes that the team's statement regarding Cousins doesn't help his long-term future.

-- ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Cousins will be open for a contract after the season.

-- The Washington Times' Deron Snyder believes it's a mistake to not have given Cousins a contract before the deadline. 

The Washington Post's* Liz Clarke writes about the press conference given by Bruce Allen regarding the negotations with Cousins.

-- The Washington Post*'s Mike Jones writes that the Redskins and Cousins were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term deal by yesterday's deadline.

-- Jones also looks at the potential position battle at inside linebacker between Will Compton, Zach Brown and Mason Foster.

