Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/18

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes the Redskins are trying to avoid cap problems.
-- Tandler also looks at who might potentially be the next quarterback for the Redskins if it's not Kirk Cousins.
-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that the Redskins' offer wasn't nearly enough for Cousins.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic also has this piece on how Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Zach Brown could be big assets for the Redskins this year.
-- ESPN's John Keim believes that the team's statement regarding Cousins doesn't help his long-term future.
-- ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Cousins will be open for a contract after the season.
-- The Washington Times' Deron Snyder believes it's a mistake to not have given Cousins a contract before the deadline.
--
The Washington Post's* Liz Clarke writes about the press conference given by Bruce Allen regarding the negotations with Cousins.
-- The Washington Post*'s Mike Jones writes that the Redskins and Cousins were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term deal by yesterday's deadline.
-- Jones also looks at the potential position battle at inside linebacker between Will Compton, Zach Brown and Mason Foster.
