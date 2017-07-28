News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/28

Jul 28, 2017 at 02:14 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, July 28, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler believes that wide receiver Josh Doctson trying some deep balls yesterday is a good sign for the team.

-- Tandler also looks at some of the main storylines from the team's first practice.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that the Redskins will be cautious with and his toe injury.

-- Finlay also writes that linebacker Trent Murphy had foot surgery in the offseason.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that running back Rob Kelley has studied Le'Veon Bell in a quest to stay patient.

-- Keim also writes that the team expects to have Jordan Reed return soon.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes four takeaways from the team's first training camp practice. 

--

The Washington Post's* Mike Jones put together a Q&A with cornerback Kendall Fuller about his second season in the league.

-- The Washington Post*'s Dan Steinberg wrote about Doug Williams honoring his friend and the late news anchor Jim Vance. 

-- Both Jones and Master Tesfatsion write about the news and give analysis of the first day of training camp.

