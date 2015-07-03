News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/3

Jul 03, 2015 at 02:06 AM
morning_clips-top8.jpg

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, July 3, 2015.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan on Thursday sat down with CSNWashington.com, and said he's back to running at full strength after undergoing a left knee scope about six weeks ago.

First Season With The Redskins: Terrance Knighton

Check out images of veteran defensive lineman Terrance Knighton during his first few months as a Washington Redskin.

-- CSNWashington.com's Rich Tandler digs into the Redskins' troubles on third down in 2014, and how they can fix those issues in 2015.

-- Here's a look, via CSNWashington.com, of how the recently-announced suspensions of Sheldon Richardson, Rolando McClain and Greg Hardy affect the rest of the NFC East.

-- Tandler and cohort Tarik El-Bashir discuss which Redskins rookie they believe will have the biggest impact on the team in 2015.

-- Will affective playaction passes lead to better running performances in 2015? It certainly was the case last season, Tandler said.

-- Check out this ESPN.com NFC East Q&A, in which writer John Keim discusses how the Redskins' offseason moves could help the team close the gap in the division.

-- ESPN.com's Eric Karabell provides a summer snapshot of the Redskins from a fantasy perspective (ESPN Insider access required).

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke dives into this simple question: "How many games will the Redskins win in 2015?"

-- Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Charlie Sanders has passed away at 68. Sanders' greatest game of his career came in his rookie season against the Redskins in 1968, when, as a member of the Detroit Lions, he caught 10 passes for 133 yards.

-- Check out HogsHaven.com's profile of Redskins linebacker Alonzo Highsmith Jr.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

--Young Running Backs Vying For Second Role
--T. Murphy Believes He Can Fly
--PHOTOS: Lifelong Fan Has Truck To Prove It
--D. Jackson Unveils New Training Moves

What's Trending On @Redskins Nation?

A Look Around The League:

.

.

.



