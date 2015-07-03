Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/3

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, July 3, 2015.
-- Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan on Thursday sat down with CSNWashington.com, and said he's back to running at full strength after undergoing a left knee scope about six weeks ago.
-- CSNWashington.com's Rich Tandler digs into the Redskins' troubles on third down in 2014, and how they can fix those issues in 2015.
-- Here's a look, via CSNWashington.com, of how the recently-announced suspensions of Sheldon Richardson, Rolando McClain and Greg Hardy affect the rest of the NFC East.
-- Tandler and cohort Tarik El-Bashir discuss which Redskins rookie they believe will have the biggest impact on the team in 2015.
-- Will affective playaction passes lead to better running performances in 2015? It certainly was the case last season, Tandler said.
-- Check out this ESPN.com NFC East Q&A, in which writer John Keim discusses how the Redskins' offseason moves could help the team close the gap in the division.
-- ESPN.com's Eric Karabell provides a summer snapshot of the Redskins from a fantasy perspective (ESPN Insider access required).
-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke dives into this simple question: "How many games will the Redskins win in 2015?"
-- Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Charlie Sanders has passed away at 68. Sanders' greatest game of his career came in his rookie season against the Redskins in 1968, when, as a member of the Detroit Lions, he caught 10 passes for 133 yards.
-- Check out HogsHaven.com's profile of Redskins linebacker Alonzo Highsmith Jr.
