Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/7

-- Despite the losses at wide receiver for the Redskins, CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that the pass game still projects among the NFL's best.

-- Finlay also looks at the case in which NFL quarterbacks are actually underpaid.

-- In an ESPN NFC East Q&A, John Keim writes whether he believes Kirk Cousins deserves to be the highest paid quarterback in the division.

-- In another NFC East Q&A, writers discuss whether the Giants now have the best wide receiving corps in the division.

-- The Washington Times' Deron Snyder catches up with Jason Campbell, who reflects on his time in Washington.