News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/7

Jul 07, 2017 at 02:26 AM
kirk-cousins-under-center-2016-fedex-clips-660-350.jpg

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, July 7, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes about the five Redskins with the biggest weekly paychecks in 2017.

-- Tandler also argues why he thinks linebacker Zach Brown will lead the team in tackles this year.

-- Despite the losses at wide receiver for the Redskins, CSN's J.P. Finlay writes that the pass game still projects among the NFL's best.

-- Finlay also looks at the case in which NFL quarterbacks are actually underpaid.

-- In an ESPN NFC East Q&A, John Keim writes whether he believes Kirk Cousins deserves to be the highest paid quarterback in the division. 

-- In another NFC East Q&A, writers discuss whether the Giants now have the best wide receiving corps in the division.

-- The Washington Times' Deron Snyder catches up with Jason Campbell, who reflects on his time in Washington. 

--

The Washington Post's *Sally Jenkins writes that Kirk Cousins could make a difference for all NFL players depending on his contract negotiations.

-- The Washington Post*'s Liz Clarke writes a profile on Doug Williams, who will be in charge of shaping the Redskins' future.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- 2017 Redskins In Richmond: Cornerbacks

-- Redskins Announce Enhancements For Training Camp 2017

-- Redskins 2017 Season Preview: New York Giants, Week 13

-- Behind The Scenes: T. Williams' Photo Shoot

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for Week 9

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Aftermath of the trade deadline

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Highlights and reflections from Week 8

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Another opportunity to get back on track

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Another opportunity to improve

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Keeping a short memory

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Empire state of mind

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Building on success

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Time for depth players to step up

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Scouting out the Falcons

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Gearing up for Week 6

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Time to reflect, get back to work

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Advertising