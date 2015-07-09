News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 7/9

Jul 09, 2015 at 12:53 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, July 9, 2015.

. -- CSN Washington's Rich Tandler and Tarik El-Bashir give their takes on how the carries will be divvied up among Redskins' running backs.

Behind The Scenes 2015 Photo Shoot: Chris Culliver

Check out behind the scenes images of cornerback Chris Culliver's 2015 photo shoot.

-- Tandler also provided his thoughts on how the Redskins' offense might look this season in their second year under head coach Jay Gruden.

-- Tandler also lists the top five quarterbacks the Redskins will face this year including one familiar face they've seen twice a year over the last few seasons.

-- Tandler continued the site's position-by-position review with a look at the left tackle, which, of course, is anchored by three-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams.

-- El-Bashir also wrote a piece on DeAngelo Hall updating fans on his status for the season and how he leaned on Kobe Bryant for assistance during rehab.

-- Reports are out that New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul had one of his index fingers amputated.

-- ESPN's John Keim believes second-round draft pick Preston Smith will eventually start at the outside linebacker position, it's just a matter of when.

-- Keim also continued his series highlighting some of the players' best moments, which for Logan Paulsen was his fourth-down catch against the Giants in 2012.

-- The longtime reporter also caught up with Trent Murphy who recalled his 2012 sack on USC quarterback Matt Barkley as the play that "put me on the map."

-- Are NFC East defenses ready for Tony Romo and the Cowboys this season? ESPN reporters debate whether or not division rivals are ready to square up with Dallas.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones discusses the long-term future of Redskins' Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams.

-- The Washington Post's Mark Bullock analyzes the offense's performance against the Indianapolis Colts last season.

-- The Washington Post's Jonathan O'Connell writes that Loudoun County remains keen on eventually getting the Redskins to move their next stadium to their jurisdiction.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about how the Redskins' special teams continues its arc of improvement.

-- Bleacher Report's James Dudko ranks the top five sleepers to watch in Redskins' training camp.

-- Dudko also lists five dark-horse candidates to make the team's final 53-man roster.

-- A recent article was published ranking the starting quarterbacks and Robert Griffin III landed at No. 31, a position former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann does not agree with.

-- Longtime D.C. sports reporter and radio host Grant Paulsen will return to the Redskins beat in 2015 with Fox 5.

--Seven Things We Learned About Kouandjio This Offseason
--Behind The Scenes: Jones' Photo Shoot
--Paea Shows Off Single-Leg Workout
--PHOTO: Lifelong Fan Has Tickets Turned Into Something Special

