Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/14

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, August 14, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler gives out his projected 53-man roster now that training camp has finished.
-- On a new Redskins Talk podcast, Tandler wraps up training camp and has a discussion with Preston Smith.
-- CSN's J.P Finlay gives his thoughts about one strange turn that ocurred in the Ravens game.
-- Finlay also writes about Doug Williams' belief in linebacker Junior Galette.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Doug Williams' comments regarding that this current Redskins team is the best he's seen as an executive.
-- Keim also writes that Jordan Reed remains optimistic with his toe injury that he'll be on the field soon.
-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti gives a recap of what stood out on the final day of training camp.
-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones and Liz Clarke write that as training camp ends, the team remains optimistic despite lingering concerns.
-- The Washington Post*'s Mike Jones also gives three takeaways from the final training camp practice.
--The Post's Liz Clarke reports that Jordan Reed is eyeing a return to action within the next week.*
*
