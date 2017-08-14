News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/14

Aug 14, 2017 at 01:54 AM
trent-williams-warmups-ravens-16-clips-660-350.jpg

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, August 14, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler gives out his projected 53-man roster now that training camp has finished.

-- On a new Redskins Talk podcast, Tandler wraps up training camp and has a discussion with Preston Smith.

-- CSN's J.P Finlay gives his thoughts about one strange turn that ocurred in the Ravens game.

-- Finlay also writes about Doug Williams' belief in linebacker Junior Galette.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Doug Williams' comments regarding that this current Redskins team is the best he's seen as an executive.

-- Keim also writes that Jordan Reed remains optimistic with his toe injury that he'll be on the field soon.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti gives a recap of what stood out on the final day of training camp.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones and Liz Clarke write that as training camp ends, the team remains optimistic despite lingering concerns.

-- The Washington Post*'s Mike Jones also gives three takeaways from the final training camp practice.

--The Post's Liz Clarke reports that Jordan Reed is eyeing a return to action within the next week.*
*

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Practice Notes: 2017 #SkinsCamp, Day 13

-- Young Outside Linebackers Tested As Injuries Pile Up

-- Moreau, NIcholson Return As Full Participants At Practice

-- Five Takeaways: Doug Williams's #SkinsCamp Presser

What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:

A Look Around The League:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | A new direction for Week 17

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | A look at Sam Howell's development

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Some final thoughts on Week 15

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Stopping a Hall of Famer, key matchups and more

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders begin prepping for a trip to La La Land

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for the final stretch

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | McLaurin dedicated to helping DMV youth

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Bye week reflections

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | A shift in defensive philosophy

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new direction on defense

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the Thanksgiving matchup

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Getting ready for a quick turnaround

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.
Advertising