Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/24

Aug 24, 2017 at 02:45 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 24, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that the Redskins' trade for a center is unlikely to shake up the depth chart.

-- Tandler also wonders how many offensive linemen the team will retain. -- CSN's J.P Finlay writes that rookie safety Montae Nicholson has much to learn but is starting to flash.

-- Finlay also writes about Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Kirk Cousins getting in extra work after practice.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about the extra work that Pryor and Cousins have been working on during the week. 

-- Keim also writes that Jordan Reed being back will give a boost to the offense.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes that linebacker Junior Galette returned to practice Wednesday after missing two preseason games.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones writes more about the trade between the Redskins and Steelers that landed them center Lucas Crowley. 

-- *The Post's Liz Clarke writes that Jordan Reed returning finally gives the Redskins a full complement of pass-catchers.

-- Jones also provides three takeaways from Wednesday's practice.*
