Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/31

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler believes the Redskins will take their time with certain roster decisions that need to be made in the coming weeks.

-- Tandler also tries to predict the 53-man roster before being decided later this week.

-- WWE legend and Oklahoma fan Jim "JR" Ross cut a wrestling-style promo on Trent Williams following his contract extension.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Peter Hailey highlights the strong individual performances from rookies Matt Jones and Jamison Crowder in the game against Baltimore.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Sebastian Salazar reports that Chris Cooley isn't giving up on his dream to play in the NFL once again.

-- The Washington Times' Zac Boyer writes that Kirk Cousins' solid performance against the Ravens has him wanting more.

-- ESPN's John Keim liked what he saw out of tight end Jordan Reed in his preseason debut vs. Baltimore.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips reports that a laundry service may rent out a portion of the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.

