Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/31

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Aug. 31, 2015.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
Check out the top photos from the Washington Redskins' 2015 Preseason Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens Aug. 29, 2015, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler believes the Redskins will take their time with certain roster decisions that need to be made in the coming weeks.
-- Tandler also tries to predict the 53-man roster before being decided later this week.
-- WWE legend and Oklahoma fan Jim "JR" Ross cut a wrestling-style promo on Trent Williams following his contract extension.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Peter Hailey highlights the strong individual performances from rookies Matt Jones and Jamison Crowder in the game against Baltimore.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Sebastian Salazar reports that Chris Cooley isn't giving up on his dream to play in the NFL once again.
-- The Washington Times' Zac Boyer writes that Kirk Cousins' solid performance against the Ravens has him wanting more.
-- ESPN's John Keim liked what he saw out of tight end Jordan Reed in his preseason debut vs. Baltimore.
-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips reports that a laundry service may rent out a portion of the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
What's Trending On @Redskins Nation?
A Look Around The League:
.
.
.