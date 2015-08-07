News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/7

Aug 06, 2015 at 11:51 PM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

2015 Washington Redskins Training Camp Day 7: Practice

The Washington Redskins conducted their seventh training camp practice Thursday, August 6, 2015, at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond Va.

-- CSN Washington's Rich Tandler says that while training camp is important for the backup quarterbacks, the battle will be determined by the preseason games.

-- CSN Washington reports that the Colts [have claimed](http://www.csnwashington.com/redskins/Colts claim recently injured former Redskins DB off waivers) rookie cornerback Tevin Mitchel off waviers. Mitchel tore his labrum early in camp.

-- CSN Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Robert Griffin III isn't worrying about his social media presence right now.

-- The Redskins received some good news as David Amerson's shoulder injury is reportedly only minor and he's expected back in a few days.

--The Washington Times' Zac Boyer says Alfred Morris is facing a pivotal season with contract talks heating up.

-- ESPN's John Keim says the Redskins must adjust to the fact their cornerbacks group has been sting by the injury bug.

-- Who stood out during the first joint practice? Keim thinks it was Jamison Crowder.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke caught up with Amerson who is keeping his head up and working hard after being pushed down the depth chart.

-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke writes that Griffin III isn't worried about 1,000 things at once, just worrying about how to perform in his second year under Jay Gruden.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen reports that John Riggins is joining 106.7 The Fan as a contributor.

-- NFL.com's Dan Hanzus writes that Robert Griffin III is focusing on doing exactly what Jay Gruden wants from the quarterback position.

-- FoxSports.com thinks these five players are facing make-or-break seasons in 2015.

-- David Elfin says Ricky Jean Francois and Stephen Paea bring energy and passion to the defensive line.

-- MMQB.com's Robert Klemko writes that Sean Taylor's legacy lives on with the Redskins' fan base.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

--Facing J.J. Watt Increases Focus On Technique

--Practice Notes: 2015 #SkinsCamp, Day 7

--Prognosis Good For Hall, Jackson

--ROOKIE SPOTLIGHT: Jamison Crowder

What's Trending On @Redskins Nation?

A Look Around The League:;

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

