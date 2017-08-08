News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/8

Aug 08, 2017 at 02:57 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that Phil Taylor is writing another chapter in his comeback journey.

-- Tandler also writes that head coach Jay Gruden downplayed Bashaud Breeland's walkthrough altercation on Monday.

-- CSN's J.P. Finlay says that an MRI on Josh Doctson's hamstring isn't as bad as it looked.

-- Finlay also writes about Rob Kelley, and has more practice notes from Sunday.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Bashaud Breeland needs to shut out the noise and focus on his talent.

-- Keim also writes about Trent Williams's vegan diet and how that's helping his body.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes about the Redskins' backup center Chase Roullier and his transition as a rookie.

--

The Washington Post's* Mike Jones writes that for Bashaud Breeland, the game is as much mental as it is physical.

-- The Washington Post*'s Master Tesfatsion writes that Josh Norman and Zach Brown aren't worrying about being fined for breaking rules over physicality. 

-- Jones also does a Q&A with linebacker Zach Vigil who discusses his background with rodeo.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

-- Redskins Release First Unofficial Depth Chart

-- Practice Notes: 2017 #SkinsCamp, Day 10

-- Five Takeaways: J. Crowder's #SkinsCamp Presser

-- VIDEO: J. Norman: Wired Up

