Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 8/8

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes that Phil Taylor is writing another chapter in his comeback journey.
-- Tandler also writes that head coach Jay Gruden downplayed Bashaud Breeland's walkthrough altercation on Monday.
-- CSN's J.P. Finlay says that an MRI on Josh Doctson's hamstring isn't as bad as it looked.
-- Finlay also writes about Rob Kelley, and has more practice notes from Sunday.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Bashaud Breeland needs to shut out the noise and focus on his talent.
-- Keim also writes about Trent Williams's vegan diet and how that's helping his body.
-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti writes about the Redskins' backup center Chase Roullier and his transition as a rookie.
--
The Washington Post's* Mike Jones writes that for Bashaud Breeland, the game is as much mental as it is physical.
-- The Washington Post*'s Master Tesfatsion writes that Josh Norman and Zach Brown aren't worrying about being fined for breaking rules over physicality.
-- Jones also does a Q&A with linebacker Zach Vigil who discusses his background with rodeo.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
What's Trending In @Redskins Nation:
A Look Around The League: