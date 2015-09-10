Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/10

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes about the importance of the Redskins cutting down on the number of sacks they take this year.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Tarik El-Bashir provides quotes from Kirk Cousins' radio interview with 106.7 The Fan in which he said Robert Griffin III has handled their situation "in a very classy way."
-- Wide receiver Rashad Ross joined "SportTalk Live" to discuss his preseason and making the roster as a long shot.
-- El-Bashir also writes that Robert Griffin III's status still isn't known as gameday vs. the Dolphins approaches.
-- The Washington Times' Todd Dybas writes about Scot McCloughan's stance on building a football team.
-- ESPN's Matthew Barry believes Matt Jones could end up with the most fantasy production from Redskins running backs this season.
-- ESPN's John Keim reports that new tight end Anthony McCoy may have to make his debut a little earlier than expected if Tom Compton can't recorded in time from a leg injury he suffered in practice on Sunday.
-- Keim also writes that the offense will rely heavily on Jordan Reed.
-- The Washington Post's Liz Clarke believes the Redskins young offensive line will receive a big-time first test when the Dolphins come to town.
-- A mentality he hopes spreads. Keenan Robinson brings his lunch pail to work every day. The Washington Post's Dan Steinberg has this story on him.
-- Bleacherreport.com's James Dudko thinks the Redskins need balance on offense to help Kirk Cousins.
-- Michael Phillips of The Richmond Times-Dispatch previews the Redskins' offense in 2015.
-- Phillips also reports that a laundry company will not rent space at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.
-- The Sun Sentinel reports that Dolphins left tackle Brandon Albert (right knee) will play this weekend against the Redskins.
