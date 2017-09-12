 Skip to main content
Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/12

Sep 12, 2017 at 01:09 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, delivered by FedEx Ground.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler writes about head coach Jay Gruden's decision to play Josh Doctson in limited capacity last Sunday.

-- Tandler also wonders if the Redskins will be able to turn things around after an opening day loss. -- On a new Redskins Talk podcast, CSN's J.P Finlay breaks down the team's season-opening loss to the Eagles. 

-- Finlay also writes that the offense should take the heat on the team's loss.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that head coach Jay Gruden says Josh Doctson must earn more time with the Redskins. 

-- Keim also writes that the Redskins must improve the run game or the struggles will continue.

-- The Washington Times' Nora Princiotti looks at Sunday's film and says the Redskins are facing problems old and new.

-- The Washington Post's Master Tesfatsion writes that the Redskins defense got mixed reviews after its first game. 

-- *The Post's Liz Clarke writes that the team's offense has room for improvement after losing the season opener. 

-- *The Post's *Dan Steinberg writes that Dean Blandino would have reversed the fumble call at the end of the Redskins-Eagles game on Sunday.

-- Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

-- Pryor Will 'Hold My Chin Up High' As He Looks To Fix Miscues

-- Snap Counts: Redskins-Eagles (2017 Regular Season, Week 1)

-- PHOTOS: Fearless Faces Presented By Carefirst

