Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/14

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler focuses in on Alfred Morris' performance yesterday in which he carried the ball 25 times for 122 yards.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay has this piece on how rookie guard Brandon Scherff thought he did in his first regular season game.
-- Tandler also writes that the Redskins let several opportunities to secure victory over the Dolphins slip out of their hands.
-- Tandler provides more on DeSean Jackson's injury and how Jay Gruden viewed it as "a big loss" as they had plays built in for him.
-- The Washington Times' Anthony Gulizia writes that Kirk Cousins battled yesterday, but ultimately couldn't lead the Redskins to victory.
-- ESPN's John Keim says Kirk Cousins had his moments, but also struggled at times too.
-- Keim writes that Tress Way put the Dolphins' punt return touchdown on him.
-- Keim also believes the Redskins showed promise yesterday and that there's still plenty of room to grow.
-- Bleacher Report's James Dudko has six takeaways from yesterday's season opening loss.
-- WMDT.com writes about Maryland governor Larry Hogan attending the game.
-- CBSDC's Brian McNally says past problems appeared once again in the 17-10 loss.
