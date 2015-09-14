News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/14

Sep 14, 2015 at 12:52 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Sept. 14, 2015.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

Redskins-Dolphins Highlights (2015 Week 1)

Check out these top photos from the Washington Redskins' 2015 Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins Sept. 13, 2015, at FedExField.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler focuses in on Alfred Morris' performance yesterday in which he carried the ball 25 times for 122 yards.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay has this piece on how rookie guard Brandon Scherff thought he did in his first regular season game.

-- Tandler also writes that the Redskins let several opportunities to secure victory over the Dolphins slip out of their hands.

-- Tandler provides more on DeSean Jackson's injury and how Jay Gruden viewed it as "a big loss" as they had plays built in for him.

-- The Washington Times' Anthony Gulizia writes that Kirk Cousins battled yesterday, but ultimately couldn't lead the Redskins to victory.

-- ESPN's John Keim says Kirk Cousins had his moments, but also struggled at times too.

-- Keim writes that Tress Way put the Dolphins' punt return touchdown on him.

-- Keim also believes the Redskins showed promise yesterday and that there's still plenty of room to grow.

-- Bleacher Report's James Dudko has six takeaways from yesterday's season opening loss.

-- WMDT.com writes about Maryland governor Larry Hogan attending the game.

-- CBSDC's Brian McNally says past problems appeared once again in the 17-10 loss.

Check Out What's On Redskins.com:

--Redskins, Cousins Move Football In First Test

--Reed Scores Touchdown In Opener

--Punt Play Provides Learning Experience In Loss

--Redskins Defense Plays Physical Vs. Dolphins

What's Trending On @Redskins Nation?

A Look Around The League:

