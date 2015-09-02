News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/2

Sep 02, 2015 at 12:50 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

Jaguars Week Practice (Offense): 9/1/15

Check out these photos of the Redskins' offense preparing for their Week 4 preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015, at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

-- Redskins tight end Niles Paul received a sweet gift and his favorite candy from a fan who hopes he recovers from his injury soon.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler wonders why the Redskins made their change at starting quarterback this week following an offseason of Robert Griffin III being at the helm.

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Tarik El-Bashir reports that running back Matt Jones did not participate at practice yesterday, marking the second straight day he has been sidelined.

-- El-Bashir also writes about DeSean Jackson's comments about Griffin III's current situation.

-- The Washington Times' Zac Boyer writes that Griffin III's future remains uncertain at the moment.

-- ESPN's John Keim has three things he's looking forward to today including the team's Welcome Home Luncheon.

-- Keim also writes that Griffin III will be re-tested for his concussion on Thursday or Friday.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones answers fan questions in his weekly mailbag including a look at the remaining position battles.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips reports that a laundry service may rent out a portion of the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.

-- ProFootballTalk writes that one former Redskins coach believes Kirk Cousins has the potential to be a top quarterback in the NFL.

-- WTOP reports that there will not be late night service from the Metro on Thursday night following the Redskins game.

-- David Elfin writes about the decision to name Cousins starter.

-- The NFL's "Move The Sticks" podcast touches on Kirk Cousins being named the team's starting quarterback.

--Redskins-Jaguars: Ingredients For Victory

--Morris Continues To Treat His 'Bentley' With Care

--Competitive McCoy Understands His Task

--Three Redskins Make ESPN's #NFLRank List

