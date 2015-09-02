Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/2

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015.
-- Redskins tight end Niles Paul received a sweet gift and his favorite candy from a fan who hopes he recovers from his injury soon.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler wonders why the Redskins made their change at starting quarterback this week following an offseason of Robert Griffin III being at the helm.
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Tarik El-Bashir reports that running back Matt Jones did not participate at practice yesterday, marking the second straight day he has been sidelined.
-- El-Bashir also writes about DeSean Jackson's comments about Griffin III's current situation.
-- The Washington Times' Zac Boyer writes that Griffin III's future remains uncertain at the moment.
-- ESPN's John Keim has three things he's looking forward to today including the team's Welcome Home Luncheon.
-- Keim also writes that Griffin III will be re-tested for his concussion on Thursday or Friday.
-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones answers fan questions in his weekly mailbag including a look at the remaining position battles.
-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips reports that a laundry service may rent out a portion of the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center.
-- ProFootballTalk writes that one former Redskins coach believes Kirk Cousins has the potential to be a top quarterback in the NFL.
-- WTOP reports that there will not be late night service from the Metro on Thursday night following the Redskins game.
-- David Elfin writes about the decision to name Cousins starter.
-- The NFL's "Move The Sticks" podcast touches on Kirk Cousins being named the team's starting quarterback.
