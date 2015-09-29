News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/29

Sep 29, 2015 at 01:19 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2015.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.

-- CSNMidAtlantic.com's Rich Tandler reports on Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, in which the Redskins face yet another dangerous punt returner in Darren Sproles, who had a return touchdown last Sunday.

-- A source tells CSNMidAtlantic.com's Tarik El-Bashir that Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy will return soon after suffering a minor cut to his foot.

-- The Redskins, including head coach Jay Gruden and outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, weigh in on the Bryce Harper/Jonathan Papelbon Washington Nationals brawl, CSNMidAtlantic.com reports.

-- El-Bashir says the Redskins still need a larger sample size to truly evaluate the performance of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

-- With veteran starter DeAngelo Hall out a few weeks with a toe injury, Tandler wonders if the Redskins will make a move at the cornerback position.

--

The Washington Times' *Anthony Gulizia reports that the Redskins' injury list is growing, but no updates are forthcoming from Gruden until Wednesday.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim reports on early ball security issues for rookie running back Matt Jones, and what he'll do to improve in this area.

-- ESPN.com's Dan Graziano, who covers the New York Giants, writes about the reported Tuesday Giants tryout for former Redskins tight end Chris Cooley, who has not played a snap in the NFL since 2012.

-- Keim gives his take on the Redskins' quarterback situation, and how patience has been consistent across the board.

--

The Washington Post*'s Mike Jones looks at the possibility of quarterback Robert Griffin III getting regular-season snaps anytime soon.

-- The Redskins need a boost of confidence to help the team rally through its tough times,

The Washington Post*'s Liz Clarke reports.

-- Master Tesfatsion of

The Washington Post* looks deeper at wide receiver Rashad Ross' 101-yard kickoff return for a touchdown last Thursday against the Giants.

-- Here's a closer look at Cousins' performance against the Giants, via

The Washington Post*'s Mark Bullock.

-- RedskinsCapitalConnection.com's Chad Ryan wonders, with Hall and left guard Shawn Lauvao hurt, who steps up for the Redskins?

-- ArkansasOnline has a story on former Redskins quarterback Heath Shuler, who gave an up front and honest look at his careers as both an NFL player and a politician at a Monday afternoon appearance at the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

-- Former Redskins kicker Kai Forbath underwent a tryout with the Houston Texans, the Houston Chronicle reports.

-- Among the three "most embarassing, soul-crushing losses in the last thirty years of Bears futility" are two losses to the Redskins, ChiCitySports.com reports.

