Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/7

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler has a look at the safeties on the roster this year and compares them as a collective unit to previous years.

-- Tandler also writes about Trent Murphy being named starter opposite of Ryan Kerrigan.

-- Tandler also thinks these five starting spots could change hands at some point this season.

-- The Washington Times' Anthony Gulizia writes that Bashaud Breeland shook off rust while playing in last night's game.

-- ESPN's Matthew Barry believes Matt Jones could end up with the most fantasy production from Redskins running backs this season.

-- ESPN's John Keim has more on the Redskins' seven practice squad signings, all of whom were on the roster during the preseason.

-- Keim also had a look at the roster turnover, as there are 18 new faces from a year ago.

-- ESPN's Tom Friend looked back at the coach-quarterback relationships during the Redskins' three runs to Super Bowl titles.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones caught up with Murphy who said he's "plowing ahead" as the season opener at FedExField near.

-- Jones also writes that the Redskins are taking a slow approach at outside linebacker and tight end, as they could make more moves as those positions before the season starts.

-- NFL.com's Kevin Patra had an eye on Jay Gruden's press conference yesterday, where he said Robert Griffin III remains one of the team's best 53 players.

