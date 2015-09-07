News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/7

Sep 07, 2015 at 02:11 AM
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Sept. 7, 2015.

Dolphins Week Practice (Offense): 9/6/15

Check out these photos of the Redskins' offense preparing for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 6, 2015, at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va

-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler has a look at the safeties on the roster this year and compares them as a collective unit to previous years.

-- Tandler also writes about Trent Murphy being named starter opposite of Ryan Kerrigan.

-- Tandler also thinks these five starting spots could change hands at some point this season.

-- The Washington Times' Anthony Gulizia writes that Bashaud Breeland shook off rust while playing in last night's game.

-- ESPN's Matthew Barry believes Matt Jones could end up with the most fantasy production from Redskins running backs this season.

-- ESPN's John Keim has more on the Redskins' seven practice squad signings, all of whom were on the roster during the preseason.

-- Keim also had a look at the roster turnover, as there are 18 new faces from a year ago.

-- ESPN's Tom Friend looked back at the coach-quarterback relationships during the Redskins' three runs to Super Bowl titles.

-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones caught up with Murphy who said he's "plowing ahead" as the season opener at FedExField near.

-- Jones also writes that the Redskins are taking a slow approach at outside linebacker and tight end, as they could make more moves as those positions before the season starts.

-- NFL.com's Kevin Patra had an eye on Jay Gruden's press conference yesterday, where he said Robert Griffin III remains one of the team's best 53 players.

--Everett Opens Eyes, Seizes Roster Spot

--Redskins Youth Movement Makes Considerable Leap In 2015

--Work Continues For Ross After Making Roster

--A Closer Look: Redskins' 53-Man Roster

