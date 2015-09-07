Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 9/7

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Monday, Sept. 7, 2015.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Redskins.
.
Check out these photos of the Redskins' offense preparing for their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 6, 2015, at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va
-- CSN Mid-Atlantic's Rich Tandler has a look at the safeties on the roster this year and compares them as a collective unit to previous years.
-- Tandler also writes about Trent Murphy being named starter opposite of Ryan Kerrigan.
-- Tandler also thinks these five starting spots could change hands at some point this season.
-- The Washington Times' Anthony Gulizia writes that Bashaud Breeland shook off rust while playing in last night's game.
-- ESPN's Matthew Barry believes Matt Jones could end up with the most fantasy production from Redskins running backs this season.
-- ESPN's John Keim has more on the Redskins' seven practice squad signings, all of whom were on the roster during the preseason.
-- Keim also had a look at the roster turnover, as there are 18 new faces from a year ago.
-- ESPN's Tom Friend looked back at the coach-quarterback relationships during the Redskins' three runs to Super Bowl titles.
-- The Washington Post's Mike Jones caught up with Murphy who said he's "plowing ahead" as the season opener at FedExField near.
-- Jones also writes that the Redskins are taking a slow approach at outside linebacker and tight end, as they could make more moves as those positions before the season starts.
-- NFL.com's Kevin Patra had an eye on Jay Gruden's press conference yesterday, where he said Robert Griffin III remains one of the team's best 53 players.
Check Out What's On Redskins.com:
What's Trending On @Redskins Nation?
A Look Around The League:
.
.
.