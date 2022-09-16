Washington's Terry McLaurin Named Week 2 NFLPA Community MVP

The spirit surrounding the party matched the mission of McLaurin's foundation, which aims to help disadvantaged children become the best version of themselves by providing them with the tool necessary to succeed in the classroom and society. This includes educational and social support, health and wellness assistance as well as mentorship.

"I look forward to continuing these endeavors in hopes of putting smiles on the faces of such great people," said McLaurin, who turned 27 on Thursday.

Since being drafted out of Ohio State in 2019, McLaurin has made a point to help those who are less fortunate and make a difference in his community. During the 2020 season, McLaurin selected the Boys & Girls Club of America to support during the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign, resulting in more than $3,200 of fundraising for the organization. This year, he plans to hold a Thanksgiving Turkey Drive and a shopping spree for children during the holiday season.

In honor of McLaurin being named this week's Community MVP, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to his charity or foundation of choice. McLaurin will also take part in a virtual or in-person visit to a school or children's hospital. Along with the other 2022 Community MVPs, he will also become eligible for this year's Alan Page Community Award, which is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player.