Washington's Terry McLaurin Named Week 2 NFLPA Community MVP

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Terry McLaurin has been named the Week 2 NFLPA Community MVP after celebrating his birthday by giving back. The Washington wide receiver kicked off his new foundation with a fun night of gifts and entertainment for a guest list that featured underserved children from the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of DC and Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS), National Capital Area.
"It is truly an honor to receive the NFLPA Community MVP," McLaurin said. "I'm thankful to have a platform that allows me the opportunity to positively impact so many people in my community."
The fourth-year standout launched the Terry McLaurin Foundation on Monday at FedEx Field with a birthday celebration that included dinner, a DJ, games, a bounce house and tours of the Commanders locker room for the children. Each participant was also gifted a new pair of shoes, while the foster parents and BBBS mentors received grocery gift cards.
The spirit surrounding the party matched the mission of McLaurin's foundation, which aims to help disadvantaged children become the best version of themselves by providing them with the tool necessary to succeed in the classroom and society. This includes educational and social support, health and wellness assistance as well as mentorship.
"I look forward to continuing these endeavors in hopes of putting smiles on the faces of such great people," said McLaurin, who turned 27 on Thursday.
Since being drafted out of Ohio State in 2019, McLaurin has made a point to help those who are less fortunate and make a difference in his community. During the 2020 season, McLaurin selected the Boys & Girls Club of America to support during the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign, resulting in more than $3,200 of fundraising for the organization. This year, he plans to hold a Thanksgiving Turkey Drive and a shopping spree for children during the holiday season.
In honor of McLaurin being named this week's Community MVP, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to his charity or foundation of choice. McLaurin will also take part in a virtual or in-person visit to a school or children's hospital. Along with the other 2022 Community MVPs, he will also become eligible for this year's Alan Page Community Award, which is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player.
The Community MVP campaign is part of the NFLPA's continued efforts to support the year-round, civic outreach and engagement of its player members. Please visit the NFLPA Community MVP website to learn more about the program.