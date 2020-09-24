Washington Salute Names Fort Belvoir The Week Three Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

Washington Salute would like to warmly congratulate Fort Belvoir for being named the second Washington Salute Base of the Week presented by Nissan of the 2020-21 NFL Season! Throughout the season, Washington Salute and Nissan will be teaming up to highlight the service members on installations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. We welcome all Washington Salute members and military supporting fans to join us on our venture as we honor and celebrate the sacrifice and service of the men and women on our local installations!

Installation: Fort Belvoir

Commander: Colonel Joshua P SeGraves

Address of Installation Visitors Center: 9500 Pohick Road, Fort Belvoir, VA 22060

Number of People on Installations: Fort Belvoir annually serves over 245,000 military members, retirees, and family dependents. Housing over 51,000 total military and dependents.:)

United States Military Branches: United States Army (primarily) along with United States Navy, United States Air Force, United States Coast Guard, & United States Marines

Description of Installation: Fort Belvoir serves as the headquarters for the Defense Logistics Agency, the Defense Acquisition University, the Defense Contract Agency, the Defense Technical Information Center, the United States Army Intelligence and Security Command, the United States Military Intelligence Readiness Command, the Missile Defense Agency, and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, and the National Geo-spatial-Intelligence Agency.

Fort Belvoir is home to the Virginia National Guard's 29th Infantry Division (Light) and elements of ten Army Major Commands; nineteen different agencies and direct reporting units of the Department of Army; eight elements of the United States Army Reserve and the Army National Guard; and twenty-six Department of Defense agencies.